Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $4,008,950.40. Insiders sold a total of 72,627 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.47. 4,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

