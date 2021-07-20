Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Okta makes up about 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,814 shares of company stock worth $31,456,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.29.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.36. 12,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.10. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

