Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,927 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. The stock had a trading volume of 147,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.