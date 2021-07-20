Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

