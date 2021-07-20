Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.26. 14,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.01. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

