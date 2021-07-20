Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000. Workday comprises 1.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,025 shares of company stock worth $177,065,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of -318.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.