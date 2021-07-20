Jackson Square Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NICE by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.96. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,290. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $196.21 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NICE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.46.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

