Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

JAGGF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,069. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 41.03%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.