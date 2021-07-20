Jana Partners LLC Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 551,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,000. CyrusOne makes up 2.5% of Jana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jana Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CONE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CyrusOne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,423. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.