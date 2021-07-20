Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 196,823 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1,947.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,823 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

