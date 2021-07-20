Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 43,293 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) by 156.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.72% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $506,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.