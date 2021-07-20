Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,118 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 284.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $280.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,869.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,159 shares in the company, valued at $8,294,392.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,368 shares of company stock worth $6,830,003. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.