Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Gores Holdings V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings V by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

