Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 256,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.84% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

