Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 252,625 Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $420,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,073,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CENHU opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

