Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 276,475 Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 276,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.87% of Kismet Acquisition One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

