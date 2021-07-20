Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,992 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.04% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter.

BKSB opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $52.64.

