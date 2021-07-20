Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after acquiring an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.21. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $133.43 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

