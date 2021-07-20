Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $498,000.

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

