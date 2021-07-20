Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,638 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.98% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 752,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after purchasing an additional 251,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,012,000.

Get iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of HYBB stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.