Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ARCM stock opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.04.

