Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.54% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $80.87 and a twelve month high of $105.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.