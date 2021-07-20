Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

SHYD opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35.

