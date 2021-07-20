Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 3,240.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,343 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.63% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SEEL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.