Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.95% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,924,000.

ASAX opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

