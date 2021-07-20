Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,258,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCE opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20. Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

