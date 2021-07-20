Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 251,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Lefteris Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Lefteris Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.