Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.50 Million in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of TSIBU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.