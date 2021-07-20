Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.77 Million in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 88,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

FMB opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.30.

