Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,459 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,049,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

URTH opened at $124.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.45 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.84.

