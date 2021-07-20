Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 59,534 Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) by 395.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,534 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.53% of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $35.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02.

