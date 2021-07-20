Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 310,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artius Acquisition by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker bought 650,000 shares of Artius Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

AACQ opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.33.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

