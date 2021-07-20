Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 49,396 American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

Shares of QCON stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63.

