Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 799,511 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 7.82% of Cardiff Oncology worth $27,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRDF stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $25.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

