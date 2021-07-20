Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 2,383,903 NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,383,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 5.09% of NextGen Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGAC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NGAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

