Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 100,294 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 529.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,266,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $195.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,876 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

