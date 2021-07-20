Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 431,291 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.54% of Codexis worth $22,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 58.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after purchasing an additional 135,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 967,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 35.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. Codexis’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.