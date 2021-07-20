Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,667 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Barrick Gold worth $24,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

