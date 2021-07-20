Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Teladoc Health worth $26,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 322,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Cota Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 162,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,884 shares of company stock worth $13,100,386. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

