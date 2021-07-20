Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.50% of Alamo Group worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 146,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.52 and a 12-month high of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.09.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

