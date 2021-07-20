Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.38% of Napco Security Technologies worth $28,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

