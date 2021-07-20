Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,039,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.77% of InnovAge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter worth $162,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth $360,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.07. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

