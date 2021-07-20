Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 41,767 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Carvana worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,698,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $142.35 and a 1-year high of $329.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $3,774,100.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,987.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,437,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,501,747. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

