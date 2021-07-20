Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 458,379 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7,908.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,379 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.35% of OneMain worth $24,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,451,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,108,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,195,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

