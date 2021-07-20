Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 92,157 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 6.45% of Intelligent Systems worth $23,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 173.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

