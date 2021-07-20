Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.35, a P/E/G ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

