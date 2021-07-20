Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.35% of AxoGen worth $27,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AxoGen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.