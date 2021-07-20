Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181,584 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 94,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 557.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 707,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Shares of FE opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

