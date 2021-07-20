Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,548,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,562 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.24% of Zynga worth $26,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,118,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,629 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 83,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,146,681 shares of company stock valued at $34,439,357. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.