Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 156,375 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156,375 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.